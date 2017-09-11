Construction, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
Guntis Ravis' son takes over as head of Skonto Group
Rihards Ravis has also become the construction group’s shareholder and beneficial owner. Previously he was the group’s development manager.
Skonto Group is one of Latvia’s leading construction enterprises. Its largest companies include Skonto Buve, Skonto Prefab, Skonto Plan Ltd, Forta Pro, SBC Construction AB, Latvijas Energoceltnieks and Skonto Cross Timber Systems.
The group’s legal owner is GRF company, which used to belong to Guntis Ravis but is now owned by Rihards Ravis.
“The combined turnover of the group’s companies reached EUR 225 million last year, enabling us to become the Latvian construction industry’s largest exporter as services provided in foreign markets make up 60% of our total turnover. Raising export volumes will remain Skonto Group’s priority also in the future,” said Rihards Ravis.
As reported, Guntis Ravis, Skonto Buve co-owner Ivars Millers and University of Latvia vice-rector Baiba Broka (National Alliance) were briefly detained this month in connection with a bribery probe conducted by the Corruption Prevention Bureau.
The bureau earlier said it had information that a public official, as a deputy chairperson of a procurement commission, could have supported certain businesspersons by accepting a bribe, which was registered as a donation to a society. The size of the bribe was at least EUR 20,000. LETA has information that the bribe money was given as a donation to the Broka-led Latvian Biathlon Federation.
Information obtained by LETA suggests that the alleged bribery case might be linked to the construction of the House of Letters at the University of Latvia’s new campus in Tornakalns, Riga.
