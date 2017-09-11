Lithuania remains dependent on imported energy

Lithuania used more energy resources last year, and the country remains dependent on imported energy, reported LETA/BNS.

Lithuania's rate of energy dependency rose 1.8% point to 74.7% last year and is still way above the EU average which stood at 55.1% in 2017, the latest figures from Lithuania's statistics office, Statistics Lithuania, show.





The country's general fuel and energy consumption rose 0.2% to 7.69 mln tons of oil equivalent last year, with oil and oil products making the largest part of the total fuel and energy consumption with 39.6%, followed by natural gas (23.1%), renewable energy resources (19.8%), and electricity (10.8%). Coal, peat and other resources made the remaining part of 6.7%.





The final energy consumption rose 3.8% last year, with 39.8% of energy used by the transport sector, followed by households (26.6%) and industry (19.2%).