Estonia: UP Invest increases stake in Apollo Group
Sven Nuutmann, member of the board of UP Invest, told on Thursday that the transaction was a usual business transaction of mutual benefit where the parties had reached agreement between themselves.
"This will entail no change in the day-to-day operations of companies of Apollo Group; the same strategy will continue to be applied, and the same management [will continue]," Nuutmann said.
Until now UP Invest, with a holding of 55%, and Sandbach, with a holding of 45%, have had joint control over Apollo Group. As a result of the transaction, UP Invest will have sole control over Apollo Group in the future, it appears from a notice of the Competition Authority.
UP Invest is owned 78% by Margus Linnamae and 20% by Ivar Vendelin. UP is also the owner of news agency BNS via other firms.
