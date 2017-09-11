Agriculture, Analytics, Lithuania, Markets and Companies

Lithuanian grain prices mostly down in mid-May

Grain purchase prices in Lithuania mostly moved down in mid-May, according to the Agricultural Information and Rural Business Center's latest publication Agrorinka (Agrimarket) writes LETA/BNS.

The purchase price of feed barley averaged 172.2 euros per ton on May 13-19, down 0.2% compared with a week ago.


The price of peas fell 4.7% to 173.8 euros per ton, but that of wheat rose by 2.1% to 193.4 euros. 




