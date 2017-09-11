Agriculture, Analytics, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuanian grain prices mostly down in mid-May
BC, Vilnius, 29.05.2019.
Grain purchase prices in Lithuania mostly moved down in mid-May, according to the Agricultural Information and Rural Business Center's latest publication Agrorinka (Agrimarket) writes LETA/BNS.
The purchase price of feed barley averaged 172.2 euros
per ton on May 13-19, down 0.2% compared with a week ago.
The price of peas fell 4.7% to 173.8 euros per ton, but that
of wheat rose by 2.1% to 193.4 euros.
