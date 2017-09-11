Alcohol, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail, Taxation
Minister: Latvia looking to reduce alcohol duty as well
Reirs told that Latvia is following along Estonia's decision to reduce the excise duty for alcohol and has called for a working tax group meeting for next week to discuss a possible reduction of the excise tax for alcohol in Latvia as well.
''It is important to maintain competitiveness on the regional level, which is why I do not see any major problems reducing the excise tax for alcohol,'' he said, adding that the exact size of the reduction is not yet known.
The minister said that the reduction in the excise duty for alcohol could already come into force this year, but that this is dependent how quickly the government and coalition partners could agree on this.
Reirs also said that the government will assess concerns expressed by the Latvian Alcohol Industry Association regarding the negative impact the Estonian reduction in excise duty for alcohol will have on alcohol sales in border areas.
