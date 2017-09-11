Financial Services, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 24.05.2019, 10:17
Lipmans family acquires additional 22.66% stake in Grindex pharmaceutical company
Liplat Holding now owns 72.6% of Grindex shares.
Earlier, AmberStone, a group related to ABLV Bank, which is in the process of liquidation, said it was selling 22.66% in Grindex, but did not name the buyer.
Grindex capital consists of 9.585 mln shares with the face value of EUR 1.4 per share. The company's key shareholder is Liplat Holding, which previously held 49.94% of Grindex shares. Kirovs Lipmans now holds 43.33%, Dashdirect Limited holds 34.95%, Anna Lipmane holds 21.67 %, and Filips Lipmans holds 0.05% of Liplat Holding.
As reported, Grindex concern in 2018 posted EUR 145.5 mln turnover, up 10% from 2017, while the concern’s loss reached EUR 9.7 mln.
The Grindex group comprises the parent company, Grindex, and five subsidiaries in Latvia, Estonia, Russia and Slovakia.
Grindex is quoted on the Main List of Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
- 24.05.2019 Прибыль Bite Lietuva выросла до 40 млн. евро в 2018 году
- 24.05.2019 Минюст Латвии объяснил помехи в процессе выборов в ЕП "организационными проблемами"
- 24.05.2019 Estonia: EAS supports 48 businesses through development program in 2018
- 24.05.2019 Eco Baltia supervisory board expresses no confidence in Eco Baltia Vide management board
- 23.05.2019 In April level of producer prices in industry increased by 0.4%
- 23.05.2019 Сейм принял закон о продлении работы избирательных участков в пятницу
- 23.05.2019 Saeima passes bill to extend polling stations' opening hours on Friday
- 23.05.2019 Bank of Lithuania: 140,000 EUR fine imposed on UAB INVL Asset Management
- 23.05.2019 A record amount of aquaculture production was sold in Estonia in 2018