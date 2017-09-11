Estonian cbank governor: Closure of Versobank might set precedent in Europe

The closure of Versobank may set a precedent in European practice, Ardo Hansson, governor of the Estonian central bank said at the Lennart Meri Conference in Tallinn on Saturday, citing LETA/BNS.

In his reply to a query why the European Central Bank (ECB) is not doing more to combat money laundering, Hansson said that the ECB has no mandate for preventing money laundering. However, it has the authority to issue and withdraw licenses, he added.\





"In Estonia, we had the case of Versobank, in which a license was taken away from a solvent bank," Hansson noted adding that authorities are often hesitant in cases like this, as such steps are more easily taken against insolvent banks. Revoking a solvent market participant's operating license can result in significant legal disputes, the governor of the Bank of Estonia said.





"Our case was pushed by our Financial Supervision Authority. It might set a precedent," Hansson said.