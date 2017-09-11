Estonian president appoints Kert Kingo minister of foreign trade, IT

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas and Kert Kingo, candidate for the post of minister of foreign trade and IT, met on Thursday with the Estonian President, Kersti Kaljulaid, who endorsed Kingo's candidacy. Kingo took her oath of office at a meeting of the Riigikogu, which started at 10 a.m., and headed then on to acquaint herself with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, reported LETA/BNS.

"I wish Kert Kingo success and swift induction into her new position as the deliberations of the fiscal strategy and the next year's state budget need to be completed within the coming weeks. The minister is also facing important challenges relating to supporting foreign trade and our entrepreneurs in foreign markets and also, of course, the development of our e-state, which is Estonia's business card," the prime minister said.





The president appointed the new minister to office at the prime minister's proposal on Thursday.

Prior to assuming office as a minister, Kingo was a member of the parliament. She has previously worked as a lawyer for both the Police and Border Guard Board and the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.





Kingo's candidacy was announced on Monday.





Two weeks earlier, Marti Kuusik, who had held the ministerial post for a day, resigned in relation to allegations of domestic violence.