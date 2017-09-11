Estonia, Markets and Companies, Technology
Estonian president appoints Kert Kingo minister of foreign trade, IT
Kingo took her oath of office at a meeting of the Riigikogu,
which started at 10 a.m., and headed then on to acquaint herself with the
Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.
"I wish Kert Kingo success and swift induction into her
new position as the deliberations of the fiscal strategy and the next
year's state budget need to be completed within the coming weeks. The minister
is also facing important challenges relating to supporting foreign trade and
our entrepreneurs in foreign markets and also, of course, the development of
our e-state, which is Estonia's business card," the prime minister said.
The president appointed the new minister to office at the
prime minister's proposal on Thursday.
Prior to assuming office as a minister, Kingo was a member
of the parliament. She has previously worked as a lawyer for both the
Police and Border Guard Board and the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.
Kingo's candidacy was announced on Monday.
Two weeks earlier, Marti Kuusik, who had held the
ministerial post for a day, resigned in relation to allegations of domestic
violence.
