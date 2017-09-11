Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.05.2019, 15:39
Lithuania's Rimi Lietuva ups losses 6% to EUR 3 mln in 2018
"The worse net profit rate was determined by intensive
preparations for fast future expansion, e-trade, higher wage costs. But we are
glad to have managed to maintain healthy business growth last year despite the
failed merger with Iki," Rimi Lietuva managing director Giedrius Bandzevicius
told.
Sales rose 3.6% from 313.218 mln euros in 2017 to 324.547 mln,
according to the company's 2018 report filed with the Lithuanian Center of
Registers.
Rimi Lietuva plans to renovate and reconstruct part of its stores this year but does not speak about the opening of new ones. Bandzevicius told the vz.lt news website in late March, however, the company planned to open five new stores this year.
Rimi Lietuva had 3,292 employees late last year, compared to 3,317 at the end of 2017.
Rimi Baltic, part of Sweden's ICA Gruppen, owns 100% of Rimi Lietuva.
- 16.05.2019 Три фактора, из-за которых мы переплачиваем за упаковку
- 16.05.2019 Эстония отправит в Калининград консула в связи с задержанным рыболовным судном
- 16.05.2019 Lithuanian refinery returns 2 shipments of tainted Russian crude
- 16.05.2019 Construction launched on EUR 15 mln Moxy hotel in Kaunas
- 16.05.2019 Olainfarm pharmaceutical group raises sales 14% in four months of 2019
- 16.05.2019 Shadow economy proportion in Latvia at 24.2% last year
- 15.05.2019 Индекс SSE Riga: теневая экономика Латвии выросла на 2,2% в 2018 году
- 15.05.2019 Lithuania: Smart Energy Fund together with Honda invested in the leading smart battery company Moixa
- 15.05.2019 Кабмин Литвы одобрил условия синхронизации ЛЭП
- 15.05.2019 Grindeks планирует достичь оборота в 300 млн. евро за 5 лет