Estonian parlt strips MP Kallo of immunity
Altogether 52 MPs voted in favor of stripping Kallo of
immunity and no MPs were against it.
In the proposal, Madise noted that stripping Kallo of
immunity does not mean that he is guilty of the crime and this also does not
strip him of the opportunity to continue as an MP.
The justice chancellor affirmed that there was no reason to
suspect that criminal proceedings had been initiated for political
reasons, for example.
Kallo is one of the accused in the so-called Savisaar
criminal case. The Supreme Court of Estonia in December 2018 freed Edgar
Savisaar, former Center Party leader and Tallinn's ex-mayor, from trial due to
his poor health.
The prosecutor's office is accusing Kallo of aiding the
giving and accepting of a bribe.
The next court sessions have been planned to take place at
the Harju County Court on June 16-19.
Kallo said that the whole procedure has lasted for three
years and eight months already and has left a mark on him and his family.
"I hope that immunity will enable me work peace,"
Kallo asked his colleagues.
