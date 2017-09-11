Business, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology
Latvian company Belss signs EUR 6 mln contract with NATO Support and Procurement Agency
Latvian engineering solutions company Belss has signed contract with NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) on supplying NATO with mobile camp equipment and shelters, worth EUR 6.268 mln, as the company informed LETA.
Belss representatives told LETA that there were several foreign companies competing for the contract, but Belss' submitted the best bid.
According to Firmas.lv, Belss posted EUR 6.539 mln in turnover and EUR 647,492 in profit in 2018.
Belss was registered in 1994. The company is a member of Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Security and Defense Industries of Latvia, and Latvian Telecommunication Association. The company's share capital is EUR 569,200, its sole owner is Talis Ziedins.
