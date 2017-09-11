Latvian company Belss signs EUR 6 mln contract with NATO Support and Procurement Agency

Belss representatives told LETA that there were several foreign companies competing for the contract, but Belss' submitted the best bid.





According to Firmas.lv, Belss posted EUR 6.539 mln in turnover and EUR 647,492 in profit in 2018.





Belss was registered in 1994. The company is a member of Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Security and Defense Industries of Latvia, and Latvian Telecommunication Association. The company's share capital is EUR 569,200, its sole owner is Talis Ziedins.



