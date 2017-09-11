Alcohol, Estonia, Markets and Companies
Tuesday, 30.04.2019
Vana Tallinn Wild Spices named Estonia's best alcoholic drink
BC, Tallinn, 30.04.2019.
AS Liviko’s legendary liqueur Vana Tallinn has been voted the best alcoholic drink in the Estonian Food Awards 2019 for its fiery new incarnation Vana Tallinn Wild Spices.
“Our master craftsmen have won us 18 awards in the Best Alcoholic Drink category in the competition over the years,” explained Janek Kalvi, the chairman of the management board of AS Liviko. “That success is thanks to our 120 years of experience, the knowledge that’s been passed down from generation to generation and our carefully considered product development.”
Liviko began producing Vana Tallinn Wild Spices last autumn. It is currently being exported to around 10 countries and is also available duty-free.
As its name suggests, the recipe for Vana Tallinn Wild Spices contains more spices than classic Vana Tallinn: a blend of peppers, star anise and ginger have been added. Pictures of the key spices included in the beverage feature on the label. Vana Tallinn Wild Spices is available in the brand’s now legendary brown glass bottles, which were inspired by the towers of Tallinn’s Old Town.
Founded in 1898, AS Liviko is a producer of high-quality alcohol. It has a well-developed distribution and wholesale network in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, through which it markets not only its own products but also imported international quality brands. Liviko is one of the three biggest alcohol companies in the Baltic States, placing as much emphasis on imports as it does on production.
