Latvian sound systems maker VEF Radiotehnika RRR to change its name to VEF Audio

Shareholders of Latvian sound systems maker VEF Radiotehnika RRR at an extraordinary meeting on Monday decided to rename the company to VEF Audio, the company said in a statement to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.

Also, shareholders approved this year’s budget and action plan, projecting that the company will earn EUR 110,480 in revenue, while its profit is expected to reach EUR 11,488.





VEF Radiotehnika RRR posted EUR 154,291 in audit sales last year, down 5.1 times, and sustained loss worth EUR 15,516 in contrast to profit a year ago.





VEF Radiotehnika RRR is quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.