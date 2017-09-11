Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 30.04.2019, 10:09
Latvian sound systems maker VEF Radiotehnika RRR to change its name to VEF Audio
BC, Riga, 30.04.2019.Print version
Shareholders of Latvian sound systems maker VEF Radiotehnika RRR at an extraordinary meeting on Monday decided to rename the company to VEF Audio, the company said in a statement to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
Also, shareholders approved this year’s budget and action plan, projecting that the company will earn EUR 110,480 in revenue, while its profit is expected to reach EUR 11,488.
VEF Radiotehnika RRR posted EUR 154,291 in audit sales last year, down 5.1 times, and sustained loss worth EUR 15,516 in contrast to profit a year ago.
VEF Radiotehnika RRR is quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
Other articles:
- 30.04.2019 Latvian government plans to approve new regulations on assessment of properties' cadastral value in mid-2020
- 29.04.2019 Оборот латвийского рыбопереработчика Brivais vilnis в прошлом году вырос на 10%
- 29.04.2019 Estonia: Cleveron sees strong increase in both revenue, profit in 2018
- 29.04.2019 Индекс кредитования в Латвии растет
- 29.04.2019 Estonian Maritime Administration criticizes Pakri offshore fish farming plan
- 29.04.2019 Latvians' ability and willingness to borrow grew steeply in 2018 - association
- 29.04.2019 Lending remains subdued, whereas deposits are growing
- 29.04.2019 Olainfarm signs EUR 3 million deal with WHO on supply of anti-TB drug
- 29.04.2019 В Риге пройдет крупнейший в Балтии фестиваль физики
- 29.04.2019 In March, construction costs increased by 0.2%