TV3 tops list of most-watched TV channel in March

TV3 commercial television channel topped the consolidated list of most-watched TV channels in Latvia this past March with 10.1 percent of total viewing time, Kantar TNS representatives informed LETA.

LTV1 public TV channel was the second with 9.7% of total viewing time and Russian-language channel RBK was third with 8.1 percent of total viewing time.





I Love You Latvia, a quiz show airing on TV3, emerged as the most popular program in March, watched by 9.2% of Latvians aged over four. Nothing Personal, an analytical news program of TV3, was second with 8.1% and The Red Forest, an LTV1 series about the Latvians who resisted Soviet occupation in post-war Latvia, was third with 7.6%.





The Red Forests ranked third thanks to the viewers who watched the TV series on on-demand TV.