Broadcasting watchdog does not plan to step down

Members of the National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) does not plan to step down, said NEPLP member Aurelija Ieva Druviete.

She said that NEPLP members are confident that the tender for the Latvian public television’s (LTV) board members was lawful, while the criticism has been considered when assessing the processes.





Druviete said that confidence in the broadcasting watchdog might have dropped due to the recent events, but it means that NEPLP has to work to improve it.





Druviete repeatedly said that there had been a political pressure, but she also admitted that there was a pressure from the media.





As reported, Latvian Television's new board chairman Einars Giels and Eva Juhnevica who has been appointed to the position of a board member at the Latvian public television (LTV) in charge of digital development and contents, have decided not to take up their positions.





LETA also reported, the National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) at the end of March decided to appoint Giels to the position of LTV board chairman, while Juhnevica was appointed to the position of a board member in charge of digital development and contents.





The Latvian Association of Journalists called on NEPLP to annul the decision and announce a new tender. The association believes that the selected board members do not meet the tender requirements.





Also the New Conservative Party (JKP) plans to ask the Saeima Media Policy Subcommittee to annul the results of a tender to fill vacancies on the LTV board and to look into lawfulness of the NEPLP decisions about participants of the tender. The New Unity party sees a breach of legislation in the tender for the LTV board. Meanwhile, other politicians said that the Saeima has no rights to make decision on LTV board tender results.