Lauris Macijevskis appointed CEO of Olainfarm pharmaceutical group

The newly elected supervisory board of Latvia’s pharmaceutical group Olainfarm appointed a new management board on Thursday, picking Lauris Macijevskis as the company’s new CEO, according to the company’s statement to Nasdaq Riga.

The group’s previous CEO Olegs Grigorjevs, as well as Mihails Raizbergs and Vladimirs Krusinskis were recalled from the Olainfarm management board, while Veranika Dubitskaya, Raimonds Terentjevs, Martins Tambaks and Macijevskis, who was appointed to the management board earlier this month, continue their work on the Olainfarm management board.





The supervisory board also appointed Milana Belevica, the head of Olainfarm’s key shareholder Olmafarm, as well as Signe Baldere-Sildedze and Martins Purins to the Olainfarm management board.





The supervisory board also approved representation rights for members of the Olainfarm management board.





As reported, the Registry of Enterprises on Tuesday, April 2, decided to register the new supervisory board of Olainfarm.





Olainfarm's new supervisory board is now made up of economist Gundars Berzins, Janis Buks, who will be the deputy head of the board, as well as Karlis Krastins, Andrejs Saveljevs and Haralds Velmers.





Meanwhile, the company's new supervisory board has since appointed Lauris Macijevskis to its management board.





Olainfarm makes medicines, food supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients and chemical substances. Olainfarm shares are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.