Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 29.03.2019, 17:56
Baranniks voted in as second vice mayor of Riga
47 coalition city council members voted for the establishment of a second vice mayor post, while 15 opposition members voted against.
Baranniks was the only candidate for the suddenly established post.
This means that there are now two Riga vice mayors - Baranniks, and Olegs Burovs (Honor to Serve Riga).
LETA informs that some political experts believe that the adding of a second vice mayor is to ensure that Harmony retains power within the Riga City Council if or when Usakovs and former Riga Vice Mayor Andris Ameriks are either dismissed from the Riga City Council, or voted into the European Parliament, where both would enjoy parliamentary immunity despite their names involved in the recent corruption scandals surrounding the Riga City Council.
- 29.03.2019 n February, retail trade turnover in Latvia increased by 5.9%
- 29.03.2019 Winners of the Latvian Competition of School Compositions Announced
- 29.03.2019 В Риге открылся первый магазин стройтоваров для профессионалов
- 29.03.2019 С 1 июля при ввозе наличных в Латвию будьте осторожны - их могут конфисковать
- 29.03.2019 На рынке квартир в Риге в 2018 году совершено сделок на 471 млн. евро
- 29.03.2019 Совет по конкуренции откровенно халтурит
- 29.03.2019 Nasdaq Riga applies observation status to Olainfarm shares
- 29.03.2019 Говорят депутаты Сейма Латвии
- 29.03.2019 Riga City Council approves budget with EUR 110 mln deficit
- 29.03.2019 FKTK: Swedbank в Латвии работает в обычном режиме