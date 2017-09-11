Baranniks voted in as second vice mayor of Riga

During a Riga City Council meeting today, a second Riga vice mayor post was created - with Vadims Baranniks (Harmony) appointed the city's second vice mayor after Andris Ameriks (Honor to Serve Riga), informed LETA/BNS.

47 coalition city council members voted for the establishment of a second vice mayor post, while 15 opposition members voted against.





Baranniks was the only candidate for the suddenly established post.





This means that there are now two Riga vice mayors - Baranniks, and Olegs Burovs (Honor to Serve Riga).





LETA informs that some political experts believe that the adding of a second vice mayor is to ensure that Harmony retains power within the Riga City Council if or when Usakovs and former Riga Vice Mayor Andris Ameriks are either dismissed from the Riga City Council, or voted into the European Parliament, where both would enjoy parliamentary immunity despite their names involved in the recent corruption scandals surrounding the Riga City Council.