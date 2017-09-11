Einars Giels appointed head of Latvian public television

Meanwhile, Eva Juhnevica, the executive director of the XXVI Nationwide Song and XVI Dance Celebration, has been appointed to the position of a board member in charge of digital development and contents.





NEPLP member Aurelija Ieva Druviete said that the new board will start “a new era at the Latvian public television”.





According to Druviete, Giels demonstrated his management skills, competence and knowledge, as well as his vision on the development, while Juhnevica has already proved her ability to manage national-scale projects and work with creative people.





NEPLP is confident that the new board members are highly motivated and full of initiative, and able to bring in active changes and development.





The new board will take up the position on April 15.





Giels was appointed to the position with four votes to one. NEPLP member Gunta Lidaka voted against him, wishing to see Juhnevica in this post. Juhnevica was appointed with five votes.





In total 36 applications were filed for the positions at the LTV board, and six candidates were shortlisted for the final round.





As reported, at the end of 2018 NEPLP sacked Ivars Belte as chairman of the LTV board and Sergejs Nesterovs as a member of the LTV board.





NEPLP explained the decision by saying that in 2017 and 2018 LTV failed to ensure the planning and supervision of strategic development projects in accordance with the schedule and budget framework, creating the risk of an ineffective use of taxpayers’ money.



