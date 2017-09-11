Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Vilnius' municipal heating supplier VST fires CEO Burokas
Burokas is leaving the job on March 29 by mutual agreement of the parties, the city's local authority said in a press release, adding that a call for applications for the CEO position would be issued shortly.
"The company is facing new challenges that require new experiences and new development directions, and clear and objective performance assessment indicators, as well as effective publicity to communicate both the economic and environmental benefits to existing and potential customers," Julius Morkunas, chairman of the VST management board and the city's deputy administration director, said.
Sources told LETA/BNS that two independent members of the board voted against Burokas' dismissal.
Burokas, who has held the post of CEO since October 2015, told last week that he had heard talk that he might be sacked, adding that it was an initiative by some members of the board.
