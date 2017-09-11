Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, USA
AmCham elects new Board
AmCham President Arnis Kakulis, Managing Director Baltic
region of AECOM resigned from the Board after six years of service. He served
as a Board member from 2013-2019, including as President in 2015-2017 and 2018-2019 and as Vice President
in 2014-2015 and in 2016-2017. Vice President Janis Meija who served on the
board in 2013-2019 also resigned after six years of service. Both Arnis
Kakulis and Janis Meija stepped down due to the end of their term limits.
Members sincerely thanked them for their leadership and dedicated service.
On March 26 the new board will elect new officers of the
Chamber.
Nancy Bikoff Pettit, U.S. Ambassador to Latvia opened the Annual General Meeting with a speech, emphasizing the close cooperation between the U.S. Embassy and AmCham, and outlining the future cooperation. According to the Ambassador, “You are on the front lines of the efforts to strengthen the economy, to engage your government on critical reforms and to promote the transatlantic relationships that make both our countries stronger and better.”
Andris Pelss, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs delivered remarks on the occasion of the AmCham 26th Annual General
Meeting on bilateral relations between Latvia and the U.S. He said: “At this
moment we have the best practical cooperation in security area ever, including
funding of our security program and, increasing our military capabilities. As
to economic cooperation we have an excellent base, and the sky is the limit.”
Arnis Kakulis outlined the Chamber’s accomplishments over
the past year. He introduced a vision statement which aims at bringing positive
change in the business and investment environment of Latvia. The vision states:
“AmCham drives change for a sustainable and transparent business environment.
Latvia is a trusted destination for American and international business.” AmCham
President addressed the goals for the next year and introduced the following
policy priorities AmCham will be focusing on going forward: enhancing
transatlantic trade, attracting international talent – Latvia as a career
destination and improving the investment and business environment in Latvia.
The Board of the American Chamber of Commerce in Latvia for
2019-2020 consists of:
§
Liene Dubava, Member of the Management
Board, Nasdaq Riga and Head of Issuer Services,
Nasdaq Baltic
§ Zinta Jansons,
Partner at Ellex Klavins
§ Ingrida Karina-Berzina, Partner at COBALT
§
Roberts Melbardis, Country Manager Operations
Director, Encompass Digital Media
§
Pauls
Miklasevics, Individual
member
§ George Miu, Cluster General Manager at
Radisson Blu Elizabete Hotel and Radisson Blu Ridzene Hotel
§ Ieva Racenaja, Director, Riga Graduate
School of Law
§ Renāte Strazdina, Country Manager of Microsoft Latvia
§ Liga Smildzina-Bertulsone, Executive
Director of AmCham Latvia
AmCham
speaks on behalf of more than 150 leading U.S. and international companies in
Latvia. AmCham is committed to fostering trade, investment, partnership and
friendship between the U.S and Latvia and it serves as a business, knowledge,
networking and policy forum for its members and partners. AmCham’s actions are
grounded in four core values: integrity, responsibility, cooperation and
excellence.
