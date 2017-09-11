Board member of Daugava Stadium, Lielupe tennis center removed

Elmars Martinsons, a board member at culture and sports center Daugava Stadium and tennis center Lielupe, has been suspended from his position, the Latvian Education and Science Ministry reported LETA.

An extraordinary shareholders meeting of culture and sports center Daugava Stadium and tennis center Lielupe was held, and the shareholder’s representative, Education and Science Ministry’s deputy state secretary Edgars Severs, made the decision to remove Martinsons from the position.





The decision to remove Martinsons from the board of Daugava Stadium has been made because of deficiencies in management of a project on development of culture and sports quarter at Grizinkalns financed by the European Regional and Development Fund. There were deficiencies recorded in making strategic decisions and communication with the involved sports organizations.





In relation to his work at the board of Lielupe tennis center, the decision has been made because of identified deficiencies in implementation of recommendations following the report of the State Audit office.





Guntis Zalitis has been appointed an acting board member at culture and sports center Daugava Stadium and tennis center Lielupe.





Martinsons himself told LETA that he is considering a possibility to turn to court to appeal the decision.





He said that today he received a decree saying that he has been suspended from the positions as board member in both companies where he was the only board member. He reminded that both these companies had been implementing huge renovation works and in both cases the performance has been recognized by the other responsible ministry – the Culture Ministry, the Central Finances and Contracting Agency and sports organizations.





“The Education and Science Ministry’s decision was a surprise because so far both projects had been implemented in close cooperation with the ministry,” said Martinsons.