Raw milk purchases in Lithuania fall in 2018, imports, exports grow
04.03.2019.
Raw milk purchases from Lithuanian producers declined last year, but the country's milk imports and exports increased, according to the Agricultural Information and Rural Business Center's publication Agrorinka (Agrimarket).
Based on preliminary data, Lithuanian milk purchasers bought
a total of 1.36 mln tons of raw milk from local producers, down 2.7% compared
with 2017. The average purchase price, excluding VAT, fell by 5.4% to 281.8
euros per ton.
Raw milk purchases from other EU countries increased in
2018, with most of it bought in Latvia and 294,300 tons of milk in Latvia,
Poland and Estonia, up by 43.1 %, according to the center's publication
Agrorinka (Agrimarket).
Lithuanian milk purchasers last year sold 81,560 tons of milk to other EU countries, a rise of 14.6% y-o-y, with the largest share of the milk going to Poland.
