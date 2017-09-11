Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine
Olainfarm hits new turnover record, profit down 5% in 2018
In 2018 the net profit of Olainfarm Group reached EUR 10.3 mln, which is a reduction of
almost 5 % compared to the net earnings of 2017.
The products of the Group were sold in 54 markets worldwide.
Based upon the annual results, the Board will recommend the
shareholders to decide on paying EUR 1.4 mln in dividends from earnings of
2018, that equals approximately EUR 0.10 per share.
In 2018, compared to 2017, the sales volumes have increased
by more than EUR 2 mln or by almost 2% and exceeded EUR 124 mln. Although the
Group failed to achieve the previously announced sales target of EUR 130 mln,
it has set the new annual sales record. During the last quarter, EBITDA for
twelve months has grown significantly, reaching EUR 20.5 mln. EBITDA
profitability in the past 12 months also reached 17%. Both of these indicators
are the highest since the beginning of 2016.
In 2018, the company has managed to reduce its sales costs
and grow in almost all major sales markets, except for Russia, where sales fell
by 5 % due to previously anticipated fluctuations of the Russian ruble. On the
other hand, increased presence in both Latvian and Belarusian markets has
resulted in a significant increase in sales in both markets. The largest sales
growth of 54% was achieved in Belarus, and also in Tajikistan, where sales grew
by 32 %. Sales in Latvia also grew by 23%, making the home market the second
largest in terms of turnover after Russia.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to fourth
quarter of 2017, sales of the Company increased by more than EUR 3 mln or by
almost 10%, reaching EUR 34.8 mln and making this the best quarter in terms of
sales in corporate history.
Since 2017, some significant changes have occurred to the
sales structure of bestselling products of Olainfarm.
Remantadine and PASA were replaced by Meldonium and Memantine, while shares of
Noofen and Neiromidin have become comparable.
Despite the growing number of export markets,
diversification of sales markets remains one of the main challenges for Olainfarm Group. In 2018, the company
also focused on conducting additional researches to ensure the presence of its
products in existing sales markets and preparing to open new ones in the
future.
Annual meeting of shareholders of Olainfarm, convened on June 5, 2018 approved operating plan of the
Group for 2018. According to it, sales of the Group in 2018 are planned to be
EUR 130 mln, but the net profit should reach EUR 11.5 mln. According to the
unaudited report of 2018, during the year 96 % of annual sales target and 90%
of annual profit target is met.
Olainfarm makes
medicines, food supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients and chemical
substances. Olainfarm shares are
quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
