North Estonia Medical Center to start reconstruction of patient room complex

North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), the main hospital of North Estonia, has signed an agreement with the winner of a public procurement tender Innopolis Insenerid OU on the preparation of designs for the partial reconstruction of the patient room complex of PERH's Mustamae medical compound in Tallinn, informed LETA/BNS.

Known as Unit B, the patient room complex of the hospital first inaugurated in 1979 has 13 levels above ground and one underground level. On the south side of the existing structure a five-story building to house the chemotherapy, hematology, nephrology and pathology units will be built. The new structure, to be known as Unit Y, will be connected with Unit B on the underground level.





The patient room areas of the Mustamae medical compound have been renovated in portions since the beginning of the 1990s, with more comprehensive works carried out since 2008 when a design for the reconstruction of the patient room complex in stages was completed. The latter has become somewhat outdated by now.





As things stand now, 10 out of the 21 ward sections have been refurbished and the facade of Unit B reconstructed.





The documentation concerning the project for the reconstruction of the patient room complex is to be completed at the beginning of 2020. Construction work is planned to start in 2020 and units B and Y are to be ready for use in the years 2022-2025 as the works are to be carried out in stages.





The value of the design contract concluded with Innopolis Insenerid OU is 778,000 euros.





At the end of 2017, PERH and the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) signed an agreement on a loan of 24.5 mln euros to be used by PERH for the construction of a new building in its Mustamae medical compound.





PERH is also a member of the Building Information Modeling and Management (BIM) work group established by the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications in 2017 and bringing together the managers of the construction and real estate fields of the major state-owned companies and institutions. The aim of the signatories is to enhance the functionality and quality of the building throughout the building's lifecycle, reduce the construction and managing costs of the building, and increase the competitiveness of the real estate sector through building information modeling and management.





BIM improves the functionality and quality of the building, reduces errors and inconsistencies in the design and construction phases, thus reducing the cost of material, financial and human resources of the construction project. In addition, it provides quick and high-quality information for the managing of the building.