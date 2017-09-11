Cooperation with China has not achieved the desired results - Nemiro

Latvia's economic cooperation with China has not achieved the desired results, Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro (KPV LV) told LETA.

Asked whether he would like to see the network of foreign representation expanded, Nemiro said that this year's budget prevents such activities, but that the Economy Ministry is assessing foreign markets which Latvia deems as prospective.





''For example, we have been hearing many say that China is a huge market with great opportunities, but the numbers say that this is not really so. Of course Latvia has good cooperation with China and trade volumes are increasing, but it is not at a level to say that we should continue moving in this direction,'' Nemiro said.





He added that the government is not planning to expand its representation network abroad at the moment, but that various scenarios are possible in the future - both the opening or closing of representational functions.