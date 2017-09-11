U.S. sends additional helicopters to Latvia as part of next rotation of troops

As part of its Atlantic Resolve mission, the United States has sent 13 helicopters to Latvia to help strengthen regional security and maintain a U.S. presence in the region, LETA was informed by the Defense Ministry.

At the same time, a rotation of 150 U.S troops from the 1st Aviation Brigade will also arrive in Latvia, in addition to the 13 UH-60 and HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. They will be based at the Lielvarde Base in central Latvia.





The U.S. troops will train together with Latvian soldiers and participate in military exercises in Latvia and the region.





This rotation of U.S. soldiers is expected to remain in Latvia for nine months.





Cooperation Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of the U.S. continued commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to the enduring peace and stability in Eastern Europe in light of the Russian intervention in Ukraine.