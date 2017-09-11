Agriculture, Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Food wheat price increases 21% in December 2018 on December 2017
Price of food wheat in Latvia in December 2018 was 21% higher than in December 2017 and 7% higher than the average food wheat price in the country over the past five years, according to the Agriculture Ministry's data writes LETA.
Last December, food wheat price in Latvia was EUR 187 per ton, up from EUR 155 per ton in December 2017. Food wheat price in December 2018 was 4% lower than the average price across the European Union, 1% lower than in Lithuania, and 0.1% lower than in Estonia.
Fodder wheat price in Latvia was EUR 180 per ton, 2% lower than in November 2018, and 6% lower than the EU's average fodder wheat price.
Canola cost EUR 362.7 per ton in Latvia last December, food rye - EUR 162 per ton, and food oats - EUR 153.9 per ton.
