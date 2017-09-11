Latvia, Markets and Companies, Society
Saeima lowers minimum age for shooting hunting guns to 16 years
After long and heated debates today, Saeima approved a proposal to lower the minimum age for underage hunters who may use firearms during hunting to 16 years, reported LETA/BNS.
51 Saeima members voted for the proposal, 37 voted against, and four abstained.
Once the amendment comes into force, individuals who are at least 16 years old and are accompanied by their parents or guardians who have hunter's licenses, may shoot hunting guns under adults' supervision. The owner of the firearm will be responsible for the use of the gun.
The amendments are also necessary to transpose European Union directives, which though are not related to the minimum age limit for hunters.
The original version of the amendment proposed lowering the minimum age for shooting hunting guns to 14 years, but Saeima Defense, Internal Affairs and Corruption Prevention Committee agreed to set the minimum age at 16 years.
