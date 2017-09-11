Energy Market, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Spanish firm to advise Lithuania's ESO in smart metering system project
Lithuania's Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (Energy Distribution Operator, or ESO) has selected Spain's AF Mercados - Energy Markets International as its advisor in a 200-million-euro smart electricity and gas metering system project, informed LETA/BNS.
ESO told that the Spanish company has won a bidding procedure for smart metering consultancy services, adding that it plans to launch public procurement procedures for smart metering infrastructure in the near future.
The state-owned company plans to sign a contract with the winning bidder in early 2020 and then start the installation of around 2 mln modern electricity and gas meters.
