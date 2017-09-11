Spanish firm to advise Lithuania's ESO in smart metering system project

Lithuania's Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (Energy Distribution Operator, or ESO) has selected Spain's AF Mercados - Energy Markets International as its advisor in a 200-million-euro smart electricity and gas metering system project, informed LETA/BNS.

ESO told that the Spanish company has won a bidding procedure for smart metering consultancy services, adding that it plans to launch public procurement procedures for smart metering infrastructure in the near future.





The state-owned company plans to sign a contract with the winning bidder in early 2020 and then start the installation of around 2 mln modern electricity and gas meters.