Spanish firm to advise Lithuania's ESO in smart metering system project

BC, Vilnius, 25.01.2019.
Lithuania's Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (Energy Distribution Operator, or ESO) has selected Spain's AF Mercados - Energy Markets International as its advisor in a 200-million-euro smart electricity and gas metering system project, informed LETA/BNS.

ESO told that the Spanish company has won a bidding procedure for smart metering consultancy services, adding that it plans to launch public procurement procedures for smart metering infrastructure in the near future. 


The state-owned company plans to sign a contract with the winning bidder in early 2020 and then start the installation of around 2 mln modern electricity and gas meters.




