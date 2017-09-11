Estonia, Funds, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 23.01.2019, 08:24
Livonia Partners cleared to buy majority shares in Estonian window manufacturer Fenestra
The Competition Authority ruled on the matter.
A Livonia private
equity fund managed by Estonian investment banker Rain Lohmus on Dec. 22 signed an agreement with Fenestra owners Lauri Laast, Martti Siitam, Riho Prass
and their holding companies on the acquisition of 60% of the shares in the
window maker.
The Estonian entrepreneurs bought AS Fenestra from the bankrupt Finnish parent in 2014.
Fenestra and the
companies controlled by it engage in the manufacture, sale and installation of
wood-aluminium windows and balcony doors. Prior to the consolidation, the
Fenestra group is made up of the Finnish branch Fenestra AS Sivuliike and subsidiaries Fenestra
Suomi Oy, of which Fenestra owns 100%, and Fenestra Ikkunat and Ovet Oy,
of which Fenestra owns 51%.
Fenestra sells it products in Estonia, Finland and Sweden
and, to a lesser extent, in the Finnish autonomy of Aland as well as in Ukraine
and Russia.
In 2017, Fenestra's consolidated sales grew 14.5% on year
to 14.2 mln euros but net profit dropped 45% to 270,000 euros. The company
employed a workforce of 94 people at the end of the third quarter of 2018.
Livonia Partners
is a private investment team based in the Baltics, managed by Kaido Veske, Kristine Berzina, Rain Lohmus,
and Mindaugas Utkevicius. Livonia was partly originated through
the Baltic Innovation Fund (BIF) which is a joint initiative of the republics
of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania and the European Investment Fund. The company
manages investments worth altogether 83 mln euros via Livonia Partners Fund I and Livonia
Partners EIF Co-Investment Fund.
Its investors are domestic and international financial
institutions, with BIF as the core investor.
