Tuesday, 22.01.2019, 21:36
DHL Lithuania separates express delivery and logistics operations
Neringa Miseviciute,
CEO of DHL Logistics Lietuva, which
was registered on January 21, says the new company will take over the heavy
goods transportation business.
"We offer a range of transport-related services, both
express postal deliveries, and road and sea transport services," she
told. "This is the separation of part of the business related to sea, air
and road transport."
Miseviciute said the new company plans to launch operations
in late January.
"Following the separation, DHL Lietuva will continue to provide express services, including
postal services, express deliveries and emerging DHL Express has been doing for 50 years," she said.
DHL Lietuva's revenue increased by 19.6% in 2017 from
2016 to 58.495 mln, but net profits fell by 17.2% to 892,500 euros.
Germany's Deutsche
Post Beteiligungen Holding is the sole shareholder of both DHL Lietuva and DHL Logistics Lietuva.
