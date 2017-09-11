DHL Lithuania separates express delivery and logistics operations

DHL Lietuva, which is part of the global delivery network DHL, has separated its express parcel delivery and logistics operations, reported LETA/BNS.

Neringa Miseviciute, CEO of DHL Logistics Lietuva, which was registered on January 21, says the new company will take over the heavy goods transportation business.





"We offer a range of transport-related services, both express postal deliveries, and road and sea transport services," she told. "This is the separation of part of the business related to sea, air and road transport."





Miseviciute said the new company plans to launch operations in late January.





"Following the separation, DHL Lietuva will continue to provide express services, including postal services, express deliveries and emerging DHL Express has been doing for 50 years," she said.

DHL Lietuva's revenue increased by 19.6% in 2017 from 2016 to 58.495 mln, but net profits fell by 17.2% to 892,500 euros.





Germany's Deutsche Post Beteiligungen Holding is the sole shareholder of both DHL Lietuva and DHL Logistics Lietuva.