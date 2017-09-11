State of emergency in Riga regional center of Emergency Medical Service lifted

The Latvian Emergency Medical Service (NMPD) has decided to lift the state of medical emergency in its Riga regional center, NMPD representative Ilze Buksa reported LETA.

On January 18, NMPD will hold a press conference to inform on the decision to lift the state of emergency in NMPD Riga regional center and the current situation in the Riga region.





As reported, the Latvian Emergency Medical Service on November 9, 2018, decided to declare a state of medical emergency in its Riga region center due to a rapid outflow of medical staff. The service was experiencing a “mass outflow of medics” who are dissatisfied with excessive workload and meager wages, as well as an uncertainty about their wages in 2019.