Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:52
Flu epidemic starts in Latvia
14.01.2019
he flu epidemics has been declared in Latvia starting from January 15, according the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (SPKC) information reported LETA.
According to SPKC monitoring data, Latvia’s northern Valmiera region has reached the epidemic thershold. Valmiera this week registered 163.6 flu cases per 100,000 residents, thus exceeding the epidemc threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
In the second week of this year 78.6 flu patients per 100,000 residents were registered in Riga, 57.7 in Jelgava, 45 in Ventspils, 35.3 in Jurmala, 22.8 in Daigavpils, 13.1 in Liepaja.
The average flu incidence in Latvia is 52.8 flu cases per 100,000 residents.
Altogether 113 flu patients were taken to hospitals last week. In all, 428 patients have been hospitalized with flu since the beginning of the flu season.
