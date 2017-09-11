Estonia, Markets and Companies
Estonian lawmakers to again handle bill banning fur farms
Pilvre again initiated a bill to amend the Animal Protection Act and the Nature Conservation Act, which would outlaw in Estonia the keeping of animals, their breeding and propagation with the purpose of production of fur, told spokespeople for the animal rights association MTU Loomus.
Loomus declared its support for the initiative and invited residents to attend a march in Tallinn in support of the welfare of animals on Nov. 24.
The aim of the bill is to ban the keeping of animals solely or mainly for the purpose of producing fur, as well as their breeding and propagation solely or mainly for the purpose of producing fur.
If the bill is adopted, fur farms will cease to exist in Estonia from Jan. 1, 2024.
Spokespeople for Loomus also said that their biggest victory so far is the bill banning fur farms having made the Riigikogu chamber in spring 2017.
"As the bill was not passed by the parliament then, we very much hope that the new initiative is more successful and fur farms will discontinue their activity also in Estonia soon," Loomus leader Kadri Taperson said.
A petition to outlaw fur farms initiated by Loomus in 2014 was signed by the major animal welfare organizations of Estonia, along with over 60 other non-governmental associations and businesses active in a variety of fields, the spokespeople added.
Fur farms have been banned in Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Macedonia, the Netherlands, Slovenia and the UK, while partial bans are in effect in Denmark and Sweden. In Italy and Switzerland strict animal welfare requirements concerning fur farms are in place and no more such farms are operating in these countries. The country to adopt a ban most recently was Norway, where fur farms will cease to exist in 2025.
A bill banning fur farms is to be handed to the parliament of Ireland on Wednesday.
