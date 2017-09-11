Latvia, Market Review, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.11.2018, 15:02
Drogas retail chain is leader in Latvia’s perfumery, cosmetics sector in 2017
BC, Riga, 13.11.2018.Print version
Cosmetics and household goods retailer Drogas was the leader of Latvia’s perfumery and cosmetics sector last year with the annual turnover of 73.952 mln euros, growing 51% from 2016, according to the Latvian Business Annual Report 2018 compiled by Firmas.lv and LETA.
L’Oreal Baltic was in
the second place with 45.98 mln euros in annual turnover, growing 6.4%
year-on-year, while Henkel Latvia was
third with 43.105 mln euros in turnover, down 1.4%.
Douglas Latvia was the
fourth largest company in Latvia last year with 18.31 mln euros in turnover,
followed by The Himalaya Drug Company
with 15.025 mln euros, Sirowa Riga
with 11.625 mln euros, Avons Cosmetics
with 7.256 mln euros.
Latvian Business Annual Report offers an overview of leading Latvian
companies in more than 60 sectors based on the data in their annual reports as
well as commentaries and forecasts by experts.
Other articles:
- 13.11.2018 "Strong candidates" interested in RB Rail CEO position
- 13.11.2018 MTPL insurance has brought 6.221 mln euros profit in nine months 2018
- 13.11.2018 Freight shipping by rail in Latvia up 10.2% in January-October 2018
- 13.11.2018 Latvian journalist and activist Aleksejevs faces charges of inciting hatred, illegal possession of ammunition and child pornography
- 13.11.2018 Cemex remains leader in Latvia’s construction materials sector in 2017
- 13.11.2018 Power price up 11% in Lithuania last week – provider
- 13.11.2018 Growth in Lithuania to be slowest among Baltic states – SEB
- 13.11.2018 Instant payments are available to more than 90% bank customers in Latvia
- 13.11.2018 Lithuania's Maxima to open up to 140 news shops next year
- 13.11.2018 Объем грузовых железнодорожных перевозок в Латвии увеличился на 10,2%