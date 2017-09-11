Estonia's registered unemployment at 4.6% in October 2018

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia was 29,759 at the end of October 2018, making up 4.6% of the total number of workforce from age 16 to retirement age, informs LETA/BNS.

The number of newly unemployed persons registered in October was 6,237. The number went up compared to the previous month, as in September the rate of unemployment was 4.4%, it appears from figures published by the Unemployment Insurance Fund.





The statistics indicate that the number of registered unemployed has slightly increased on year, totaling 29,626 in October 2017, having thus grown by 0.4% year on year. Compared to September 2018, the figure went up by 2.9%.





Valga county had the highest unemployment last month at 8.3%, and unemployment was lowest in Saare county at 3.1%.





Of the registered unemployed, a third were persons with reduced capacity for work. While the number of registered unemployed has remained the same compared to the previous year, the share of persons with reduced capacity for work among unemployed persons rose by 0.6% on year.





In October more than 4,500 new offers were added to the job offers available via the Unemployment Insurance Fund, while the total number of job offers was 9,500. During the month more than 3,200 people, including 700 persons with reduced capacity for work, found employment or started business with the help of the Unemployment Insurance Fund.





Interest in training courses aimed for employed people remained high in October 2018. With the support of the employer's training grant, 178 employees took up learning Estonian, while 450 employed persons started courses with the Unemployment Insurance Fund's training card.





Statistics on registered unemployment reflect the number of unemployed persons who have registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund.