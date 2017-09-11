Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.11.2018, 22:47
Avoti SWF the largest furniture maker in Latvia in 2017
Last year, Avoti SWF turnover
increased 18.9%, amounting to 36.605 mln euros.
Kvist was
Latvia's second-largest furniture company last year with a turnover of 29.1 mln
euros – 31.3% increase on 2016. Dailrade
Koks came in third with annual turnover of 21.778 mln euros – 12.2% up from
2016.
Attels R, whose
turnover decreased 3% to 12.34 mln euros last year, was the fourth largest
furniture maker, followed by ITAB
Production Latvia in fifth place. ITAB
Production Latvia's turnover fell 5.8% to 12.279 mln euros last year,
however, it posted the highest profit margin of all furniture makers in 2017 –
5.78%.
AM Furniture is sixth
on the list with a turnover of 9.654 mln euros (11.8% increase), followed by Ekju –8.814 mln euros (0.9% decrease), Eliza-K – 7.65 mln euros (1.3% increase,
Bolderaja Serviss – 6.693 mln euros
(2.1% increase), and Tente – 5.816 mln
euros (7.3% increase).
