Revenue of PRFoods down 18.5% on year in October
"Decrease
in sales revenue was predictable as we are decreasing lower margin Norwegian
salmon trade to other fish producers and focusing more on our own products,
including fresh fish direct sales to customers," PRFoods told the stock exchange.
Revenue was
divided by largest target markets in October as following: Finland 4.8 mln
euros, the United Kingdom 1.0 mln euros, Estonia 0.7 mln euros, Latvia 0.1 mln
euros, France 0.1 mln euros and Belgium 0.1 mln euros. Remaining revenue 0.1 mln
euros consists of export to various countries.
October’s
revenues were also influenced by later usage of own farmed fish, as due to more
favorable climate the company started only in November. Longer growing period
provides better growth.
At the end
of October, PRFoods started export to
China from its factory in Britain as well as got new customers from the EU and
Switzerland. The company expects significant improvement in profitability from
Estonia and Britain.
Profitability
is decreasing in Trio Trading, which
is merging into Heimon Kala Oy, due
to the decrease of trading sales volume, but it is compensated by better
profitability from other entities, the company said.
The largest
decrease in October compared to previous year in revenue came from the raw fish
and fillets products group, which decreased by 23.8% to 3.2 mln euros. The
revenue from the smoked products group decreased by 10.9% to 2.9 mln euros and
the revenue from the other fish product group decreased by 12.8% to 800,000
euros.
