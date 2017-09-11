Retail park, local market to replace closed Prisma supermarket in Imanta

Imanta Retail Park and a market selling local producers’ goods will open in March on the ground floor of a commercial building in Riga’s Imanta neighborhood that used to house a Prisma store, Eriks Ertmanis, the owner of Imantas Tirgus company which operates the retail park, told LETA.

The new retail park will open at 3D Kurzemes Prospekts, the former address of the Prisma supermarket. The total floor space of the four-story building is 80,000 square meters. The size of the market planned on the ground floor would be 3,500 square meters.





Ertmanis said that the new market in Imanta is intended to support small local producers who often have difficulties finding a place for selling their goods at Agenskalns or Vidzeme markets.





Commenting on the would-be retail park, Ertmanis said that it will include a movie theater, a fitness club, a trampoline park and other facilities, which will occupy at least 30,000 square meters, while 20,000 square meters will be designated for fashion and other stores. The retail park will also include offices and a multi-story parking facility.





Information about the future use of the building’s three upper floors will be provided after the opening of the retail park on the ground floor, Ertmanis said.