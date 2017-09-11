Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
Retail park, local market to replace closed Prisma supermarket in Imanta
The new retail park will open at 3D Kurzemes Prospekts, the former
address of the Prisma supermarket.
The total floor space of the four-story building is 80,000 square meters. The
size of the market planned on the ground floor would be 3,500 square meters.
Ertmanis said that the new market in Imanta is intended to support small
local producers who often have difficulties finding a place for selling their
goods at Agenskalns or Vidzeme markets.
Commenting on the would-be retail park, Ertmanis said that it will
include a movie theater, a fitness club, a trampoline park and other
facilities, which will occupy at least 30,000 square meters, while 20,000
square meters will be designated for fashion and other stores. The retail park
will also include offices and a multi-story parking facility.
Information about the future use of the building’s three upper floors
will be provided after the opening of the retail park on the ground floor,
Ertmanis said.
