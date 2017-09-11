Industrial Parks, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.11.2018, 11:44
Lithuania's Megrame to manage 1,400 ha of forests in Rwanda
BC, Vilniaus, 06.11.2018.Print version
Sawmill East Africa, a firm linked to Lithuania's windows and doors manufacturing group Megrame, has signed a concession agreement with Rwanda's government to manage over 1,411 hectares of state forests for 49 years and is about to complete the construction of a wood processing facility in a local industrial park, informs LETA/BNS/Verslo Zinios.
Under the
deal, the privately-owned firm obtained the right to manage and exploit four
state-owned forests, as well as to manufacture furniture and other products.
Also, it committed itself to replanting the forests.
Newtimes.co.rw quoted Sawmill East Africa CEO Agnis
Magelinskas as saying that the factory was under construction at
Rwamagana Industrial Park.
He did not
disclose the size of the investment, but said the company planned to work
with local carpenters and to create some 400 jobs in its first year of
operation.
Megrame President Juozas Magelinskas would not comment on the group's investments in
Rwanda.
