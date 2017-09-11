Lithuania's Megrame to manage 1,400 ha of forests in Rwanda

Sawmill East Africa, a firm linked to Lithuania's windows and doors manufacturing group Megrame, has signed a concession agreement with Rwanda's government to manage over 1,411 hectares of state forests for 49 years and is about to complete the construction of a wood processing facility in a local industrial park, informs LETA/BNS/Verslo Zinios.

Under the deal, the privately-owned firm obtained the right to manage and exploit four state-owned forests, as well as to manufacture furniture and other products. Also, it committed itself to replanting the forests.





Newtimes.co.rw quoted Sawmill East Africa CEO Agnis Magelinskas as saying that the factory was under construction at Rwamagana Industrial Park.





He did not disclose the size of the investment, but said the company planned to work with local carpenters and to create some 400 jobs in its first year of operation.





Megrame President Juozas Magelinskas would not comment on the group's investments in Rwanda.