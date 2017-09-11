Culture, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.11.2018, 18:44
Crime comedy Criminal Excellence Fund becomes most watched Latvian film at Kino Citadele
BC, Riga, 01.11.2018.Print version
Crime comedy Criminal Excellence Fund has become the most watched Latvian at the Kino Citadele in the 15 years of the multiplex’s history, the movie theater’s representative Guna Kase told LETA, adding that the film has watched by 35,243 moviegoers.
Another comedy, the Swingers,
has become the second most watched film at Kino
Citadele with 29,754 spectators and the historic drama King’s Ring came third with 25,491 spectators.
The Top-ten most watched Latvian films at Kino Citadele also included The
Dream Team 1935 (30,643 spectators), Bille
(17,291), A Grandpa More Dangerous Than
Computer (16,233), The Lesson
(11,992), Mother, I Love You
(11,429), Paradise 89 (11,046) and The Chronicle of Melanie (10,862).
Since opening 15 years ago, Kino
Citadele, operated by Forum Cinemas,
has held more than 400,000 film shows, offering 2,969 films in total to the
moviegoers.
Other articles:
- 01.11.2018 Latvian employers will have no right to demand employees speak foreign languages unless that is necessary in their job
- 01.11.2018 44,043 business operators pay micro enterprise tax in Latvia in early November 2018
- 01.11.2018 Number of corporate tax payers in Latvia down in November 2018
- 01.11.2018 Saeima ratifies Latvia-Estonia agreement on exchange of residents' data
- 01.11.2018 34 Latvijas Pasts properties to be sold at auction
- 01.11.2018 Latvia’s Revenue Service is investigating 131 money laundering cases
- 01.11.2018 Maxima Latvija and Re&Re deny responsibility for the tragic Maxima roof collapse in 2013
- 01.11.2018 Утверждены новые члены совета и правления Merks
- 01.11.2018 Latvia will organize lottery of receipts
- 01.11.2018 Latvian subsidiary of Estonian builder Merko elects new management, supervisory board