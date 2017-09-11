Construction, Estonia, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Latvian subsidiary of Estonian builder Merko elects new management, supervisory board
Andris Bismeistars, Janis Sperbergs. Photo: Merks.
A general meeting of shareholders of SIA
Merks decided to extend the powers of the member of the management board Oskars
Ozolins until February 1, 2022, and to nominate Andris Bismeistars
as a new member of the management board starting from November 1, 2018,
with the powers also until February 1, 2022, Merko told the stock exchange.
The management board of SIA Merks
will continue with two members, Oskars Ozolins and Andris Bismeistars.
The general meeting of shareholders also decided to dismiss Janis
Sperbergs from the duties of member of the management board as of November
1, 2018, and to appoint him as member of the supervisory board effective as of
the same date.
The supervisory board of SIA Merks
will continue with four members, including Andres Trink as chairman and Tonu
Toomik, Priit Roosimagi and Janis Sperbergs.
