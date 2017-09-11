Latvian subsidiary of Estonian builder Merko elects new management, supervisory board

SIA Merks, the Latvian subsidiary of the listed Estonian construction group AS Merko Ehitus, has elected new members of the company's management and supervisory boards, informs LETA/BNS.

Andris Bismeistars, Janis Sperbergs. Photo: Merks.

A general meeting of shareholders of SIA Merks decided to extend the powers of the member of the management board Oskars Ozolins until February 1, 2022, and to nominate Andris Bismeistars as a new member of the management board starting from November 1, 2018, with the powers also until February 1, 2022, Merko told the stock exchange.





The management board of SIA Merks will continue with two members, Oskars Ozolins and Andris Bismeistars.





The general meeting of shareholders also decided to dismiss Janis Sperbergs from the duties of member of the management board as of November 1, 2018, and to appoint him as member of the supervisory board effective as of the same date.





The supervisory board of SIA Merks will continue with four members, including Andres Trink as chairman and Tonu Toomik, Priit Roosimagi and Janis Sperbergs.