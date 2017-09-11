Education and Science, Foodstuff, Latvia, Law and Regulations, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.11.2018, 12:10
Violations in green food product procurements discovered in 86% of inspected Latvia’s schools
The educational institutions have failed to meet the green procurement
requirements. PVD reported that in all these cases educational institutions had
to make sure that they are delivered food products that meet the green
procurement requirements, but it has not been done.
In 24 educational institutions PVD discovered that only part of the
products delivered to schools meet the technical specification. The products
that did not meet the requirements included fresh meat, meat and dairy products,
eggs, flour, pasta and peas. These products had been made by companies that
have not been included in the technical specifications.
Also, fruit, vegetables did not meet the requirements, in some cases
suppliers have provided false information about the country of origin of these
products.
In 14 educational institutions PVD discovered that the supplied products
are of lower category than provided in the specification, for example, olive
pomace oil instead of extra virgin olive oil. Also, requirements regarding the
product packaging, quality and origin have not been met.
Meanwhile, in 11 educational institutions, it was not possible to assess
the compliance of the supplied products with the green procurement requirements
because of lack of the necessary documentation.
PVD also inspected two wholesaler who did not meet the green procurement
requirements. One of the companies was fined and an administrative case has
been started because of repeated violations, while the other company was issued
a warning.
- 01.11.2018 Latvian-founded FIC Network announces first corporate bond issued on blockchain
- 01.11.2018 Латвийские работодатели смогут меньше платить за сверхурочную работу
- 01.11.2018 В 86% проверенных учебных заведений в Латвии обнаружены нарушения требований «зеленой» публичной закупки
- 01.11.2018 В Латвии от работника нельзя будет требовать знания иностранного языка, если его использование не входит в обязанности
- 01.11.2018 В Латвии сократилось количество налогоплательщиков-юридических лиц
- 01.11.2018 European Investment Bank approves 10 mln euros quasi equity facility for HansaMatrix
- 01.11.2018 Dobeles Dzirnavnieks remains leader in Latvia’s food and beverages industry in 2017
- 01.11.2018 Latvijas Valsts Mezi remains forestry industry leader in 2017
- 01.11.2018 Riga City Council's budget expenditures have grown to 1 bln this year
- 01.11.2018 Ryanair launches direct flights between Riga and Edinburgh today