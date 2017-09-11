Violations in green food product procurements discovered in 86% of inspected Latvia’s schools

The Latvian Food and Veterinary Service (PVD) this year has inspected 55 educational institutions, and in 86% of cases discovered violations in green procurements of food products, informs LETA.

The educational institutions have failed to meet the green procurement requirements. PVD reported that in all these cases educational institutions had to make sure that they are delivered food products that meet the green procurement requirements, but it has not been done.





In 24 educational institutions PVD discovered that only part of the products delivered to schools meet the technical specification. The products that did not meet the requirements included fresh meat, meat and dairy products, eggs, flour, pasta and peas. These products had been made by companies that have not been included in the technical specifications.





Also, fruit, vegetables did not meet the requirements, in some cases suppliers have provided false information about the country of origin of these products.





In 14 educational institutions PVD discovered that the supplied products are of lower category than provided in the specification, for example, olive pomace oil instead of extra virgin olive oil. Also, requirements regarding the product packaging, quality and origin have not been met.





Meanwhile, in 11 educational institutions, it was not possible to assess the compliance of the supplied products with the green procurement requirements because of lack of the necessary documentation.





PVD also inspected two wholesaler who did not meet the green procurement requirements. One of the companies was fined and an administrative case has been started because of repeated violations, while the other company was issued a warning.