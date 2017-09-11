Alcohol, Estonia, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
41% of Estonian residents between 18-74 have purchased alcohol from Latvia – survey
Altogether
26% of those who bought alcohol from the neighboring country traveled to Latvia
specifically for that purpose, a fifth went to Latvia to purchase other
goods as well and 52% traveled to the country for some other purpose
but also bought alcohol.
The
pollster asked from those, who purchased alcohol from Latvia within the last
month, about their assessment regarding the purchasing experience and the
feelings after the purchase. The emotion index among those respondents, who
traveled to Latvia specifically for alcohol, was 56% out of a possible 100
points, which means that those people were downright enchanted by the
experience of shopping across the border. The indicator for those, who went to
the neighboring country to purchase other goods as well, was 19% and Estonian
residents, who traveled to Estonia for another reason altogether but also
purchased alcohol, showed an emotion index of 27%.
The average
rate of "enchantment" among those who purchased alcohol from Latvia
was 34%, which according to Kantar
Emor survey manager Aivar Voog
is an impressive result. "We have previously measured people's purchasing
emotions in Estonian shopping centers as well and the corresponding result has
so far been the highest in Selver
with 32%, followed by Coop with 28%
and Prisma with 24%," Voog said.
"The
sometimes relatively ascetic interior and a service culture directed at the
sale of large quantities of alcohol at border stores is likely of secondary
importance for people after the joy that observing the price tags brings. It is
likely that driving to Latvia for beverages is a ritual in itself, which also
brings a sense of strong economic victory. But these emotions may also express
protest against the excise duty policy of the state," Voog said.
The number
of those enthusiastic about purchasing beverages from Latvia is much higher in
South Estonia than in Tallinn, this can likely be explained by the
establishment of a routine. Nevertheless, the index of the residents of Tallinn
is altogether 67%. A higher assessment was generally given by younger people.
The share of alcohol purchased from Latvia among the purchases of people buying alcohol remains more or less stable, ranging between 20 and 24% this year. Still in August 2017, the share of alcohol purchased from Latvia was 15% and stood at 6% the year before that.
"Compared with the end of the previous summer, the
share of alcohol purchased from Latvia has thus increased 1.6 times," Voog
said.
Only a fifth of all alcohol buyers has acquired alcoholic beverages from Latvia at least once in two to three months or even more frequently. Those purchasing alcohol from Latvia most often are men between the ages of 35 and 49, while 42% of regular buyers are residents of the Tartu area and South Estonia. Of all people who bring alcohol home from Latvia, altogether 46% are residents of rural settlements.
