41% of Estonian residents between 18-74 have purchased alcohol from Latvia – survey

Altogether 41% of all Estonian residents between the ages of 18 and 74 have purchased alcohol from Latvia within the last year, while compared to the end of the previous summer, the share of alcohol bought from Latvia has increased 1.6-fold, it appears from a survey carried out by pollster Kantar Emor, cities LETA/BNS.

Altogether 26% of those who bought alcohol from the neighboring country traveled to Latvia specifically for that purpose, a fifth went to Latvia to purchase other goods as well and 52% traveled to the country for some other purpose but also bought alcohol.





The pollster asked from those, who purchased alcohol from Latvia within the last month, about their assessment regarding the purchasing experience and the feelings after the purchase. The emotion index among those respondents, who traveled to Latvia specifically for alcohol, was 56% out of a possible 100 points, which means that those people were downright enchanted by the experience of shopping across the border. The indicator for those, who went to the neighboring country to purchase other goods as well, was 19% and Estonian residents, who traveled to Estonia for another reason altogether but also purchased alcohol, showed an emotion index of 27%.





The average rate of "enchantment" among those who purchased alcohol from Latvia was 34%, which according to Kantar Emor survey manager Aivar Voog is an impressive result. "We have previously measured people's purchasing emotions in Estonian shopping centers as well and the corresponding result has so far been the highest in Selver with 32%, followed by Coop with 28% and Prisma with 24%," Voog said.





"The sometimes relatively ascetic interior and a service culture directed at the sale of large quantities of alcohol at border stores is likely of secondary importance for people after the joy that observing the price tags brings. It is likely that driving to Latvia for beverages is a ritual in itself, which also brings a sense of strong economic victory. But these emotions may also express protest against the excise duty policy of the state," Voog said.





The number of those enthusiastic about purchasing beverages from Latvia is much higher in South Estonia than in Tallinn, this can likely be explained by the establishment of a routine. Nevertheless, the index of the residents of Tallinn is altogether 67%. A higher assessment was generally given by younger people.





The share of alcohol purchased from Latvia among the purchases of people buying alcohol remains more or less stable, ranging between 20 and 24% this year. Still in August 2017, the share of alcohol purchased from Latvia was 15% and stood at 6% the year before that.





"Compared with the end of the previous summer, the share of alcohol purchased from Latvia has thus increased 1.6 times," Voog said.





Only a fifth of all alcohol buyers has acquired alcoholic beverages from Latvia at least once in two to three months or even more frequently. Those purchasing alcohol from Latvia most often are men between the ages of 35 and 49, while 42% of regular buyers are residents of the Tartu area and South Estonia. Of all people who bring alcohol home from Latvia, altogether 46% are residents of rural settlements.