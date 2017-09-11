Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Wages
Increase of medics wages in 2019 is responsibility of new government – Latvian PM
The prime minister told that there has been a "weird
misunderstanding" in relation to recent reports that medics’ wages might
not be increased next year as agreed earlier.
Kucinskis said that the three-year budget includes a remark
that increase of medics wages is a matter of next year’s budget. In order to
solve this issue, drafting and approval of 2019 budget should not be delayed.
Kucinskis said that incumbent Health Minister Anda Caksa and the Health Ministry have
proposals, but solution to this issue depends on the new government’s
priorities. "If the new government takes this as a priority, then it will
be there. As outgoing government we may not draft next year’s budget,"
Kucinskis said.
He reminded that in order to increase wages, amendments to
the budget law are necessary. "We will draft the amendments. If Saeima is
unable to adopt the budget, it should at least approve transitional regulations
to some budget positions," he said.
Asked whether it means that increase of medics wages is not
guaranteed next year, Kucinskis said that if he continued as the prime
minister, medics wages would be a priority.
