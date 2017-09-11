Increase of medics wages in 2019 is responsibility of new government – Latvian PM

Increase of medics wages next year is the responsibility of the new government, Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis said LETA.

The prime minister told that there has been a "weird misunderstanding" in relation to recent reports that medics’ wages might not be increased next year as agreed earlier.

Kucinskis said that the three-year budget includes a remark that increase of medics wages is a matter of next year’s budget. In order to solve this issue, drafting and approval of 2019 budget should not be delayed.





Kucinskis said that incumbent Health Minister Anda Caksa and the Health Ministry have proposals, but solution to this issue depends on the new government’s priorities. "If the new government takes this as a priority, then it will be there. As outgoing government we may not draft next year’s budget," Kucinskis said.





He reminded that in order to increase wages, amendments to the budget law are necessary. "We will draft the amendments. If Saeima is unable to adopt the budget, it should at least approve transitional regulations to some budget positions," he said.

Asked whether it means that increase of medics wages is not guaranteed next year, Kucinskis said that if he continued as the prime minister, medics wages would be a priority.