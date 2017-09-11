Latvia, Markets and Companies
Centenary fireworks show in Riga to cost EUR 235,000
The Education, Culture and Sports Department of the Riga
City Council has concluded a tender on the artistic and technical realization
of the musical fireworks display Saules Muzs (The Life of the Sun).
Staro 100
organization, which was the only bidder to participate in the tender, won the
rights to sate the show, which in addition to the fireworks display will also
include a rich musical program and other activities.
Linda Pastare, a
representative of Latvia’s centenary bureau, said that the Riga City Council
has received EUR 200,000 from the bureau’s budget for the centenary
celebrations.
According to information available at Firmas.lv, Staro 100 has been founded in 2015 and
belongs to private individual Gundega
Cekule. Staro 100 closed 2017 with EUR 305,038 in turnover and a EUR 30,648
profit.
