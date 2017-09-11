Centenary fireworks show in Riga to cost EUR 235,000

The fireworks show, planned for November 18 in Riga to mark the centenary of the Republic of Latvia, will cost EUR 234,999, according to information available on the Public Procurement Monitoring Bureau’s website informed LETA.

The Education, Culture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council has concluded a tender on the artistic and technical realization of the musical fireworks display Saules Muzs (The Life of the Sun).





Staro 100 organization, which was the only bidder to participate in the tender, won the rights to sate the show, which in addition to the fireworks display will also include a rich musical program and other activities.





Linda Pastare, a representative of Latvia’s centenary bureau, said that the Riga City Council has received EUR 200,000 from the bureau’s budget for the centenary celebrations.





According to information available at Firmas.lv, Staro 100 has been founded in 2015 and belongs to private individual Gundega Cekule. Staro 100 closed 2017 with EUR 305,038 in turnover and a EUR 30,648 profit.