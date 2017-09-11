Online petition calling for shorter workday gathers over 10,000 signatures

A petition posted on Manabalss.lv public initiatives website and calling for shortening the standard workday in Latvia to 6.4 hours has gathered over 10,000 signatures in less than two years, informs LETA.

Agris Cirulis, the author of the initiative, proposes shortening the regular working week to 32 hours from 40 hours. At the same time, Cirulis is against reducing the number of public holidays and shorter workdays before holidays.





Cirulis argues that shorter working hours would provide people with more spare time they could devote to themselves and family. “In this way, people would get more rest, their day would be more productive and people would have more ideas and inspiration for work,” the author of the initiative believes.





Other benefits from a shorter working week would include more job vacancies and lower unemployment, Cirulis said.





The online petition was launched in December 2016.