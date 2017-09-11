Employment, Labour-market, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Society
Online petition calling for shorter workday gathers over 10,000 signatures
A petition posted on Manabalss.lv public initiatives website and calling for shortening the standard workday in Latvia to 6.4 hours has gathered over 10,000 signatures in less than two years, informs LETA.
Agris Cirulis, the author of the initiative, proposes
shortening the regular working week to 32 hours from 40 hours. At the same
time, Cirulis is against reducing the number of public holidays and shorter
workdays before holidays.
Cirulis
argues that shorter working hours would provide people with more spare time
they could devote to themselves and family. “In this way, people would get more
rest, their day would be more productive and people would have more ideas and
inspiration for work,” the author of the initiative believes.
Other benefits
from a shorter working week would include more job vacancies and lower
unemployment, Cirulis said.
The online
petition was launched in December 2016.
