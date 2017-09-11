Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta posts 8% drop in Q1-3 2018 net profit

Lithuania's oil product and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals operator Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil) said that its net profit for the nine months through September fell to 11.36 mln euros, down 7.8% from 12.318 mln euros in the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS.

Revenue declined by 4.7% to 75.756 mln euros, from 79.498 mln euros a year ago, the state-controlled company said in its report for the three quarters of 2018.





Klaipedos Nafta is quoted on the blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.



