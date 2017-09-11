Energy, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies
Wednesday, 24.10.2018, 12:41
Potential loss cuts Harju Elekter's Q3 earnings to EUR 18,000
The group's revenue in the third quarter dropped 6.2 % year
on year from 31.2 mln euros to 29.3 mln euros, Harju Elekter told the stock exchange.
The net profit earned during the three months from July to
September dropped from 1.8 mln euros last year to 18,000 euros in 2018.
"Profitability was substantially affected by the
potential loss of 1.5 mln euros in the third quarter in connection with the
additional costs of shipbuilding electrical works. The actual result will be
clear at the end of negotiations and legal disputes," the company
said.
While the company has not provided any details, it is known
that a Finnish subsidiary, Telesilta Oy,
acquired by Harju Elekter in
June 2017, engages in shipbuilding electrical works.
The group's consolidated revenue for the first nine months
of the year totaled 89.1 mln euros, 20.7% more than during the same period in
2017. The boost in sales volumes was due to the increase in order volumes and
the acquisition of new business combinations in the second half of 2017 and in
January 2018.
Net profit for the nine months declined from 27.2 mln to 1.2
mln euros.
"AS Harju Elekter
has focused on increasing sales and gaining market share in Scandinavia.
Nine-month sales revenue increased by 21%, but reaching the desired
profitability requires additional time and expenses. The fulfilment of
contractual orders in the third quarter was hampered by restrictions on
electrical work related to fire risk in certain areas of Finland," the
disclosure says.
In the third quarter, 85.2% of the group's revenue was
generated by the manufacturing segment, with real estate and unallocated
activities contributing 14.8%. In the nine-month period, the manufacturing
segment contributed 82.0%. Within the latter, sales of electrical equipment
contributed 93-96% of revenue.
The sales revenue of the real estate segment increased to
0.6 mln euros in the third quarter and to 1.8 mln euros in the nine months.
The new production and storage buildings completed in the
Allika industrial park in autumn 2017 and rented out to AS Stera Technologies AS and the Laohotell that was taken into use at the beginning of the current
year have increased the rental income of 2018.
The group's sales revenue outside Estonia accounted for 85.3%
of total sales revenue, decreasing by 2.7 mln euros to 25.0 mln euros. In the
first nine months of the year it accounted for 88.0% of the total, increasing
by 16.9 mln euros to 78.5 mln euros.
The group's largest market is Finland, where 60.0% of the
products and services were sold in the third quarter and 66.5% in the first
nine months of the year. The respective ratios for the third quarter of 2017
were 78.0% and 72.0 % in 2017. Quarter over quarter, sales to the Finnish
market decreased by 6.8 mln euros to 17.6 mln euros, half of the reduction
being the result of a decline in orders by Finnish grid companies.
In the nine months, Finnish sales increased by 6.1 mln euros
to 59.2 mln euros. Half of the increase originated in the Finnish subsidiary Telesilta Oy, acquired in June 2017, but
also large-scale contracts concluded with Finnish grid companies in the years
2016-2017 were behind the growth.
Sales to the Swedish market jumped fivefold in the third
quarter to 3.4 mln euros and increased by 6.2 mln euros to 8.4 mln euros in the
nine months, accounting for 9.4% of total sales revenue.
The growth resulted from the acquisition new companies as
well as work by the subsidiaries of the group to increase market share in
Sweden. In first quarter of the year, AS
Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika signed a three-year framework agreement on the
supply of substations to the biggest Swedish grid company, E.ON Energidistribution AB. The deliveries of substations started
in the third quarter and altogether 150 substations had been delivered to
Sweden by the end of September, three times more than in the full-year 2017.
Active work on the Norwegian market continued. Sales to the
Norwegian market increased by 1.1 mln euros to 2.3 mln euros in the third
quarter and by 2.1 mln euros to 5.6 mln euros in the nine months, accounting
for 7.9% and 6.3% of consolidated sales revenue, respectively.
