Potential loss cuts Harju Elekter's Q3 earnings to EUR 18,000

The listed Estonian electrical installations manufacturer Harju Elekter has posted a net profit of just 18,000 euros for the third quarter of 2018, in view of a potential loss of 1.5 million euros resulting from additional costs incurred in relation to shipbuilding electrical works, informed LETA/BNS.

The group's revenue in the third quarter dropped 6.2 % year on year from 31.2 mln euros to 29.3 mln euros, Harju Elekter told the stock exchange.





The net profit earned during the three months from July to September dropped from 1.8 mln euros last year to 18,000 euros in 2018.





"Profitability was substantially affected by the potential loss of 1.5 mln euros in the third quarter in connection with the additional costs of shipbuilding electrical works. The actual result will be clear at the end of negotiations and legal disputes," the company said.





While the company has not provided any details, it is known that a Finnish subsidiary, Telesilta Oy, acquired by Harju Elekter in June 2017, engages in shipbuilding electrical works.





The group's consolidated revenue for the first nine months of the year totaled 89.1 mln euros, 20.7% more than during the same period in 2017. The boost in sales volumes was due to the increase in order volumes and the acquisition of new business combinations in the second half of 2017 and in January 2018.

Net profit for the nine months declined from 27.2 mln to 1.2 mln euros.





"AS Harju Elekter has focused on increasing sales and gaining market share in Scandinavia. Nine-month sales revenue increased by 21%, but reaching the desired profitability requires additional time and expenses. The fulfilment of contractual orders in the third quarter was hampered by restrictions on electrical work related to fire risk in certain areas of Finland," the disclosure says.





In the third quarter, 85.2% of the group's revenue was generated by the manufacturing segment, with real estate and unallocated activities contributing 14.8%. In the nine-month period, the manufacturing segment contributed 82.0%. Within the latter, sales of electrical equipment contributed 93-96% of revenue.

The sales revenue of the real estate segment increased to 0.6 mln euros in the third quarter and to 1.8 mln euros in the nine months.





The new production and storage buildings completed in the Allika industrial park in autumn 2017 and rented out to AS Stera Technologies AS and the Laohotell that was taken into use at the beginning of the current year have increased the rental income of 2018.





The group's sales revenue outside Estonia accounted for 85.3% of total sales revenue, decreasing by 2.7 mln euros to 25.0 mln euros. In the first nine months of the year it accounted for 88.0% of the total, increasing by 16.9 mln euros to 78.5 mln euros.





The group's largest market is Finland, where 60.0% of the products and services were sold in the third quarter and 66.5% in the first nine months of the year. The respective ratios for the third quarter of 2017 were 78.0% and 72.0 % in 2017. Quarter over quarter, sales to the Finnish market decreased by 6.8 mln euros to 17.6 mln euros, half of the reduction being the result of a decline in orders by Finnish grid companies.





In the nine months, Finnish sales increased by 6.1 mln euros to 59.2 mln euros. Half of the increase originated in the Finnish subsidiary Telesilta Oy, acquired in June 2017, but also large-scale contracts concluded with Finnish grid companies in the years 2016-2017 were behind the growth.





Sales to the Swedish market jumped fivefold in the third quarter to 3.4 mln euros and increased by 6.2 mln euros to 8.4 mln euros in the nine months, accounting for 9.4% of total sales revenue.





The growth resulted from the acquisition new companies as well as work by the subsidiaries of the group to increase market share in Sweden. In first quarter of the year, AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika signed a three-year framework agreement on the supply of substations to the biggest Swedish grid company, E.ON Energidistribution AB. The deliveries of substations started in the third quarter and altogether 150 substations had been delivered to Sweden by the end of September, three times more than in the full-year 2017.





Active work on the Norwegian market continued. Sales to the Norwegian market increased by 1.1 mln euros to 2.3 mln euros in the third quarter and by 2.1 mln euros to 5.6 mln euros in the nine months, accounting for 7.9% and 6.3% of consolidated sales revenue, respectively.