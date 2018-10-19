Estonia, Internet, Markets and Companies, Technology, Telecomunications
Friday, 19.10.2018, 14:48
Revenue of Elisa Eesti grows 5.2% to 41.7 mln euros on year
Elisa's earnings
before interest and taxes (EBIT) at the end of the third quarter rose 12.1%
on year. Sami Seppanen, CEO of Elisa
Eesti, said that the increase in financial results was aided in the third
quarter by new smart packages increasing in popularity in which communication
services, Mobile-ID and travel insurance for the entire family is offered for
one monthly fee. “In Elisa, we are
still looking for ways to make the daily life of our customers more convenient
and safer,” Seppanen said.
Compared to the previous quarter, the number of Elisa's mobile subscriptions has increased by approximately 7,000
customers. “Our customers prefer to use smart packages with large roaming
volumes and the addition of travel insurance was the next logical step, which
has become very popular among customers,” Seppanen said.
The company this year and next year will continue development works in
the network and in the next few years, Elisa
is to invest altogether 40 mln euros in boosting its services. Work will
continue to add layers to the mobile data communications network, which also
acts as preparation for the launch of the 5G network in Estonia. The plan also
is to establish another 500 kilometers of optical network.
As at the end of the third quarter, Elisa
Estonia had 670,317 mobile data communications interfaces, while TV service
interfaces in the cable network and over-the-air network totaled 204,500.
The sales revenue of the Elisa
Group in the third quarter remained unchanged on year at 454 mln euros and
the company's profit before taxes was also unchanged, totaling 104 mln euros.
In the first nine months of 2018, the group's revenue rose 3.5% on year to 1.36
billion euros, while EBIT fell 8.9% to 288 mln euros.
