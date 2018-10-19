Revenue of Elisa Eesti grows 5.2% to 41.7 mln euros on year

The revenue of telecommunications company Elisa's Estonian operation for the third quarter of 2018 increased 5.2% on year to 41.7 mln euros with the help of the increased sale of smart packages, informs LETA/BNS.

Elisa's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at the end of the third quarter rose 12.1% on year. Sami Seppanen, CEO of Elisa Eesti, said that the increase in financial results was aided in the third quarter by new smart packages increasing in popularity in which communication services, Mobile-ID and travel insurance for the entire family is offered for one monthly fee. “In Elisa, we are still looking for ways to make the daily life of our customers more convenient and safer,” Seppanen said.





Compared to the previous quarter, the number of Elisa's mobile subscriptions has increased by approximately 7,000 customers. “Our customers prefer to use smart packages with large roaming volumes and the addition of travel insurance was the next logical step, which has become very popular among customers,” Seppanen said.





The company this year and next year will continue development works in the network and in the next few years, Elisa is to invest altogether 40 mln euros in boosting its services. Work will continue to add layers to the mobile data communications network, which also acts as preparation for the launch of the 5G network in Estonia. The plan also is to establish another 500 kilometers of optical network.





As at the end of the third quarter, Elisa Estonia had 670,317 mobile data communications interfaces, while TV service interfaces in the cable network and over-the-air network totaled 204,500.





The sales revenue of the Elisa Group in the third quarter remained unchanged on year at 454 mln euros and the company's profit before taxes was also unchanged, totaling 104 mln euros. In the first nine months of 2018, the group's revenue rose 3.5% on year to 1.36 billion euros, while EBIT fell 8.9% to 288 mln euros.